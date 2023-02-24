Arsenal boss provides injury update on Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal will be looking to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Leicester City at the Kind Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this morning and he’s provided a team news and injury update that included the latest on the fitness of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus.

Partey has missed Arsenal’s last two games after picking up a muscle issue in training ahead of the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on February 15th. The Ghanaian international also sat out the 4-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa last weekend.

However, Partey has stepped-up his recovery this week and Arteta has suggested the midfielder should be back in contention to face Leicester if he comes through training today unscathed.

There is also positive news on Jesus. The Brazilian international has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury while away at the World Cup in December.

He’s been recovering well following his surgery and returned to light individual training earlier this month. Arteta says Jesus is increasing his workload on the training pitch and the knee isn’t reacting, which is ‘really positive’. However, the forward is still not available this weekend.

Arteta is quoted as telling reporters today:

Arteta on Partey:

“Thomas hasn’t trained much, but looks like he could be available. Let’s see how he trains today.” On Jesus:

“He’s doing more and more on the field. The knee is not reacting, so really positive. He’s really pushing the boundaries right now.”

⏳ Thomas Partey

It will be a huge boost for Arsenal if Partey is available this weekend. He’s a key player for the Gunners and controls things in the middle of the park, so Arteta will pray he’s passed fit at training today.

It’s also going to be a massive boost for the North Londoners when Jesus is back as the South American will give Arteta another top class option up front. Eddie Nketiah has done well during his absence but he’s looked a little tired in recent weeks so Jesus’ return is well-timed.

Arsenal travel to the King Power tomorrow sitting two points clear of Manchester City with the game in hand so they’ll desperately want to extend that advantage with a win over Leicester.