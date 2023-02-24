Arsenal told to sign ‘exceptional’ James Maddison

Mikel Arteta isn’t short of playmakers with Fábio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Ødegaard and Grant Xhaka at his disposal, but Vieira has started just one Premier League game since joining last summer while Smith Rowe has spent the campaign on the treatment table, so another option may be needed.

Charles Watts of Goal says the Gunners should consider a move for James Maddison as he’s expected to leave Leicester City this summer. The 26-year-old has made 190 appearances in all competitions since making the switch to Leicester in 2018, scoring 54 goals with 37 assists.

Maddison’s time in the East Midlands could be coming to an end, however, as his contract is up next year without any indication that he’ll extend it. City manager Brendan Rodgers wants to keep the England international but is resigned to losing him, so Leicester could cash in while he still has value.

Arsenal need a playmaker

Arsenal spent £34m for Vieira in June 2022, per Sky Sports, but he’s been short of form and playing time this season. The 22-year-old has made 14/23 Premier League appearances (60.8%), amassing 283 minutes of playing time from a possible 2070 (13.6%), so he’s not had the desired impact from FC Porto.

Smith Rowe has made just six appearances in 2022/23, spending most of his time out with a groin injury. The 22-year-old played only twice in the first-team since September and is low down the pecking order under Arteta, so Maddison would be a considerable upgrade.

Granit Xhaka has three goals and five assists from 23 league games while Martin Odegaard has eight goals and seven assists from 22 outings, but Arteta doesn’t have viable cover for the pair. Maddison boasts nine goals with five assists from 17 top-flight matches, so Watts is right to suggest the ‘exceptional’ playmaker would be perfect for the Gunners.