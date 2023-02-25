Liverpool urged to join Arsenal in the race to sign Rice

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has urged Liverpool to join Arsenal in the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The Reds have been enduring a dire campaign this term, sitting eighth in the Premier League table with 35 points from 22 games, seven points behind the fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The Merseyside club’s misery has been multiplied following an agonizing 5-2 defeat against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Liverpool are now on the cusp of elimination from Europe’s elite club competition unless they manage to pull off an unimaginable comeback in the second leg at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

It has widely been suggested that Liverpool’s ageing midfield is the main issue behind their downfall this season and Jurgen Klopp is reportedly looking for a major midfield overhaul next summer.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Hamann has said that Liverpool should consider signing a new holding midfielder and Rice – who is keen on taking the next step in his career – would be the perfect addition.

The former midfielder further claims that the Reds should sign players who will be able to help others get better and the England international would be an ideal signing.

Battle

Hamann said:

“Midfield is the area. I think what they do need is a holding midfielder, if you add a holding midfielder in the summer, I’d look at Declan Rice. I think he’d be the player who could really transform the team because you need players who make other players better, then you can build.”

However, it has been reported that Arsenal are prioritising a move for Rice next summer and are currently leading the race for him after opening talks over a potential summer swoop. So, Liverpool would face a stern challenge from the Premier League leaders if they formalise their interest over the coming months.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Liverpool’s primary midfield target Jude Bellingham will cost a fee of around £132m. So, it seems highly unlikely that the Reds will be able to broker a deal for both Englishman as West Ham have already warned that they won’t let their star man leave for anything less than the British transfer record, which is £107m.

So, although it would be a mouthwatering prospect for the Anfield faithful to see both Bellingham and Rice playing for the club, that possibility doesn’t look viable at the moment.

Therefore, Arsenal is a more likely destination for the West Ham man if he leaves the Hammers at the end of this season. It has been suggested that the player wants to stay in London so, the Gunners are in an advantageous position over Liverpool to sign the 24-year-old – valued at around £71m by Transfermarkt – next summer.