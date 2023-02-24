Man Utd want to trigger Kim Min-jae’s release clause

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are interested in triggering the release clause in the contract of Napoli star Kim Min-jae.

The South Korean star signed for Napoli last summer as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly. He has since been fantastic in their central defence, keeping 11 clean sheets in Serie A.

It is now reported by Corriere dello Sport that United have an eye on triggering the £42 million release clause in his contract but Napoli remain hopeful of keeping the 26-year-old.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is planning to reward the centre-back with an improved deal that would also increase the buy-out clause to £57 million ahead of the summer.

As per the report, Kim Min-jae’s current release clause with Napoli is only valid for clubs outside of Italy. It will be active for only 15 days during the summer transfer window.

World-class ability

Kim Min-jae signed for the Italian heavyweights from Fenerbahce last summer and he has proved to be a terrific acquisition with his excellent defensive qualities.

The 26-year-old does not have any underlying weaknesses in his game. He likes to tackle as well as make interceptions and clearances. He is also an imposing figure with a strong aerial ability.

His distribution has also been fantastic for the runaway league leaders in Italy. Hence, Napoli have a gem on their hands and will be desperate to keep him for the forthcoming seasons.

Back in December last year, Min-jae said that he is disturbed by the regular talk over his future, having only joined Napoli six months ago. This suggests that he wants to stay at the club.

However, nothing is guaranteed in football and Napoli will be hoping to raise the buy-out figure with a renewal such that they can benefit more if he decides to leave them this summer.

The price won’t put off United from making their move but Min-jae would need to be convinced as he may want a starting role ahead of Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez next season.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho recently described Min-jae as a ‘top player‘ while revealing that he wanted to sign him when he was the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur few years ago.