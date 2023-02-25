[Teams] Leicester vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power Stadium

Arsenal will be looking for a win to cement their place at the top of the table when they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made just one change from the side that beat Aston Villa 4-2 last weekend. Number One goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale starts between the sticks while Ben White continues at right-back ahead of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Oleksandr Zinchenko keeps his place at left-back after playing a key role in Arsenal’s comeback victory at Aston Villa last weekend. Kieran Tierney has to make do with a place on the bench.

William Saliba partners Gabriel once again at the heart of Arsenal’s defence so Rob Holding remains among the substitutes. Thomas Partey has missed the last two games with a muscle injury but he returns to the squad today. However, the Ghanaian has to settle for a place on the bench as Arteta doesn’t want to rush him back.

Jorginho, therefore, keeps his place in midfield after impressing at Villa Park. Granit Xhaka starts in midfield again today with Martin Odegaard keeping his place in the attacking midfield role. Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe are on the bench.

Bukayo Saka starts on the right flank and he’ll be looking to continue his fine form. Eddie Nketiah drops to the bench amid reports he’s nursing an ankle knock. So Gabriel Martinelli is recalled to start alongside Leandro Trossard and Saka in the Arsenal attack.

As for Leicester, James Maddison misses out with a knock while Youri Tielemans has to make-do with a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester

Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi; Tete, Praet, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Subs: Iversen, Tielemans, Vardy, Amartey, Daka, Pereira, Mendy, Thomas, Soumare.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira.