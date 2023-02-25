Chelsea want to sign Marcus Thuram this summer

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram this summer.

The London giants were heavily linked with the Frenchman during the January transfer window, but a move did not materialise as Thuram preferred to see out the season with Gladbach.

The 25-year-old will now be available on a free transfer when his contract expires in June and Mundo Deportivo claim that Chelsea still have the player on their agenda.

The report adds that Thuram has also been offered to Barcelona and other European clubs. Chelsea have a battle on their hands to persuade him to join them this summer.

Top-class

Thuram has been brilliant for Gladbach during the current season. In his 23 appearances, he has amassed 14 goal and provided a further 4 assists for the Bundesliga outfit.

He has been a regular goal contributor since leading the line for Gladbach and Chelsea seem determined to add him to their squad on a free transfer at the end of the season.

However, the big question mark is whether they can convince Thuram to join them. Chelsea have had a poor league season and they are currently 10th in the standings.

With a 11-point deficit to the top four, they may not play Champions League football next season. There are also doubts over their capacity to qualify for European football.

This could prove a potential stumbling block for Chelsea if Barcelona make a serious move for Thuram.

The 2022 World Cup finalist has the clear ambition of playing in the Champions League again and he could turn down advances from Chelsea regardless of the finances.

Hence, Barcelona could be leading the race to sign the forward but he may want regular game time. Thuram, who can also play on the left wing, will not want to warm the bench.

Inter Milan and Juventus are also in the mix to sign Thuram. The Serie A duo could become strong contenders if they can guarantee him Champions League football next season.