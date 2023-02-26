Arsenal can sign Milinkovic-Savic on cut-price deal

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal can sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic on a cut-price deal this summer.

The Serbian international has been linked with a Premier League move for a number of seasons and he could make the switch at the end of the current campaign.

As per Corriere dello Sport, Milinkovic-Savic is expected to consider a new challenge away from Lazio as he enters the last 12 months of his contract with the club.

The report adds that Arsenal are interested in signing the midfielder, who could be signed for a cut-price fee of £35 million during the summer transfer window.

Quality

Arsenal have had a superb Premier League season thus far and they continue to remain in pole position to lift the top-flight title ahead of holders Manchester City.

Despite the progress made, the London giants need more quality and experience in the squad in future and Milinkovic-Savic would be a fantastic purchase.

The Serbian has excellent box-to-box ability and he is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Serie A.

This season, he has chipped in with 6 goals and 8 assists from 30 appearances. He has also put in a shift defensively, winning several ground and aerial challenges.

Hence, Milinkovic-Savic is gifted with creativity and strong concentration skills and would be a perfect fit for any Premier League club including the Gunners.

Milinkovic-Savic could be considered as an upgrade on Granit Xhaka, who has dropped his performance levels during the second part of the season at the club.

The Swiss was terrific in the early months of the campaign, but has struggled to carry on with the same level of intensity in an attacking point of view this year.

Newcastle United are also interested in the Serbian but Arsenal should have a clear advantage with Milinkovic-Savic said to be keen on joining them this summer.

If Arsenal were to sign Milinkovic-Savic, it would provide the manager with more room for rotation which is only good for the club as they compete for trophies in future.