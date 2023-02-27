Chelsea eye summer move for Marcelo Brozovic

Chelsea are monitoring Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic ahead of a possible summer swoop as Graham Potter looks to strengthen his squad, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The online news portal claims Inter are ready to sell the Croatia international at the end of the season, which has attracted the attention of Chelsea. However, the Blues will face competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Brozovic signed a contract extension with the Serie A giants last year, with his current deal at San Siro set to expire in 2026, however, Inter are still ready to cash-in this coming summer.

The 30-year-old has been one of the best midfielders in Italy since joining Inter from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015. He has racked up 307 appearances for the Italian giants, scored 30 goals and provided 37 assists across all competitions, helping them win the Serie A title in the last two seasons.

Brozovic also played an instrumental role for Inter by helping the club clinch the Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups as well as finishing as a runner-up in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League.

However, this season, Brozovic has struggled to make a meaningful impact at Inter Milan due to hamstring and calf injuries, limiting him to only 17 appearances in all competitions as they sit 2nd in the Serie A table, 18 points behind leaders Napoli.

Provide depth

Free-spending Chelsea are expected to be active in the summer despite making over 17 signings in the last two transfer windows under new owner Todd Boehly.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants want an ‘important offer’ to sell Brozovic but the player is open to a new challenge and has been identified as a potential summer transfer target by Chelsea.

Potter is gradually reshaping his team with several midfield players expected to leave at the end of the season. Jorginho was allowed to leave last month to join Arsenal, while N’Golo Kante is is yet to sign a new deal with his current contract set to expire in June.

Academy graduates like Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher have been linked with moves away from the club as well and it appears Chelsea have identified Brozovic as a potential replacement.

Chelsea signed Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez on January transfer deadline day in a record £107m deal from Benfica but the club are still in the market for a midfielder and have been linked with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, and Jude Bellingham.

Brozovic can now be added to that list but the West Londoners will have to beat off competition from the two La Liga giants to secure his signature. Brozovic is valued at around £31m by Transfermarkt and he’d be a solid addition to the Chelsea squad if they managed to lure him to London in the summer.

