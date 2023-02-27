Man Utd keen on signing Tottenham Hitman Harry Kane

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane, as per Football Insider.

It has widely been suggested that the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their front line next summer and signing a marquee striker is on Erik ten Hag’s agenda. Several attackers have already been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Kane emerging as a priority target.

The England captain has entered the final 18 months of his current contract with Spurs and is yet to sign a new deal. So, the 29-year-old’s long-term future at the north London club is hanging in the balance and Man Utd are looking to take advantage of this situation.

According to the report by Football Insider, Spurs are desperate to keep hold of their star man and have already opened talks with the player’s representatives over a new long-term deal.

However, that hasn’t put off Man Utd and the report claims that the Old Trafford club have been showing an ‘active interest’ in signing the 29-year-old. But, securing the Englishman’s signature won’t be easy for Ten Hag’s side as they are set to face tough competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in getting any potential deal done.

Kane to Manchester United

However, it has previously been reported that Kane wants to stay in England to break the Premier League’s all-time goal-scoring record and that would give Manchester United an advantage over Bayern Munich in securing Kane’s signature. In addition, it has also been suggested that the player is open to moving to Old Trafford in the summer.

Liverpool and Manchester City, who previously expressed their interest in signing Spurs’ record goalscorer a couple of years ago, aren’t in the market to reinforce their number nine position, while Kane isn’t expected to join London rivals Arsenal or Chelsea next summer.

So, Manchester United are seemingly the only possible destination for Kane in the Premier League if he were to leave the newly renovated White Hart Lane at the end of this season.

Tottenham could look to cash in on their star man in the summer before his price decreases if he doesn’t sign an extension over the coming months.

However, it is highly unlikely that they will let the England international for cheap, especially to a direct rival such as Manchester United and it has been reported that Spurs could ask for a fee of around £85m if they are forced to sell their hitman at the end of this season.

Manchester United’s transfer budget could be beefed up if they were to be acquired by a rich owner before the end of this season and that would help them to lure Kane away from the north London club in the summer.