[Teams] Arsenal vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal will be looking to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta has utilised much the same starting eleven throughout the season and he’s stuck with the side that beat Leicester City at the weekend. Number one goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale keeps his place between the sticks while Oleksandr Zinchenko starts at left-back meaning Kieran Tierney has to settle for a place on the bench.

Ben White starts at right-back so Takehiro Tomiyasu is among the Arsenal substitutes once again while William Saliba and Gabriel continue their partnership at the heart of defence. That means Rob Holding is on the bench once again tonight.

Thomas Partey made his return from a muscle injury with a late substitute appearance during the win over Leicester City. However, the Ghanaian international must wait for his chance to return to the starting eleven as he’s named among the subs again this evening.

Jorginho has impressed during Partey’s short absence and keeps his place in the holding role. Granit Xhaka starts once again in the middle of the park while Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal. Fabio Vieira is an option from the bench along with Emile Smith Rowe.

Bukayo Saka starts once again on the right flank for the Gunners and he’ll be looking to continue his excellent form. Gabriel Martinelli lines-up on the left side of Arsenal’s attack while Leandro Trossard keeps his place through the middle. That means Eddie Nketiah must settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira.

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iwobi, Doucoure, Onana, McNeil, Maupay.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Gray, Mina, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Coady, Simms.