Chelsea revive interest in signing Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea have renewed their interest in signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, according to The Times.

The newspaper claims the Blues will have to act this year to avoid paying a £97m release clause for the Croatian international – who signed new deal with the Bundesliga outfit in December which runs until 2027.

The West Londoners wanted to sign Gvardiol last summer but Leipzig were not willing to sell one of the emerging young defenders in Germany. However, Chelsea are ready to revive their pursuit and are keen on signing the defender at the end of the season.

Graham Potter is looking to strengthen their defensive options and has set his sights on Gvardiol – who has been on the club’s radar since the age of 17.

Welsey Fofana returned to full training last week after several months on the sidelines following an injury he suffered last year. Fofana, who joined the Blues from Leicester City last summer, has made only eight appearances and scored one goal in all competitions since moving to West London.

Chelsea also brought in Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly last summer, followed by the signing of Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco in the January transfer window.

Despite spending huge money on three centre-backs in the last eight months, Chelsea still want Gvardiol to shore up their defence that has conceded 25 goals in 24 league games.

Reinforcement

As per the newspaper, Chelsea have held talks over a £70m fee for Gvardiol but the Premier League club felt that the asking price was too high, however, they expected to spend big to convince Leipzig into selling this summer.

According to The Times, Potter’s side will face stern competition for Gvardiol’s signature from rivals Tottenham and Manchester City – who are also monitoring the situation though the Blues are leading the race to sign him.

The 20-year-old has forged a reputation as one of the best young defenders in the Bundesliga since moving to the Red Bull Arena from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020. Last season, he featured in 46 games in all competitions, scored twice, and registered four assists for Leipzig.

This season, he has racked up 28 appearances and netted two goals for Leipzig across all competitions as they lie 4th in the Bundesliga table with 42 points, just four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Gvardiol’s stock rose during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he impressed in defence to help Croatia finish third after a 2-1 win over Morocco. He was instrumental for his country as they conceded just three goals in their first five games at the tournament before losing 3-0 to eventual winners Argentina in the semi-finals.

Read more: Report: Chelsea could sign Victor Osimhen alternative for just £40m