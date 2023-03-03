Man Utd keeping tabs on Roma ace Tammy Abraham

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham, as per INews.

The 25-year-old joined the Giallorossi during the summer of 2021 from Chelsea for a fee of around £35m. The Englishman enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at the Stadio Olimpico last term, scoring 27 goals and notching up five assists in 52 appearances in all competitions, helping his side in lifting the Conference League.

He has failed to replicate the same form this time season but Abraham is still attracting interest. According to the report by INews, Manchester United are plotting a summer swoop for a new striker and have been monitoring the development of the former Chelsea striker ahead of the potential summer move.

The report further claims that Roma are ready to listen to offers for their star man and will accept a fee of around £67m. So, Man Utd will have to spend big to lure the 25-year-old away from the Italian capital.

However, the report says that securing Abraham’s signature won’t be easy for the record Premier League champions as English rivals Everton and Aston Villa are also eyeing a move for him.

Abraham to Man Utd

Abraham still has three and a half years left in his current contract. So, Jose Mourinho’s side are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let the England international leave the club at the end of this season.

It has widely been suggested that despite signing Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan from Burnley this winter, Man Utd are looking to bolster their front line and are exploring the possibility of signing a prolific goal-scorer in the summer.

Harry Kane has been mentioned as their primary target, however, Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford and now Abraham is also emerging as a potential target.

However, although the former Chelsea man has done well at times with Roma, he is yet to showcase his best at the highest level consistently.

Manchester United are looking to rebuild a squad with the view of challenging for the biggest honours going forward but Abraham hasn’t been convincing enough to prove that he is capable of helping Ten Hag’s side in achieving their lofty ambitions.

So, the Red Devils would be better off exploring alternative targets to strengthen their attacking department at the end of this season.