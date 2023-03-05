Manchester United predicted line-up against Liverpool

The biggest fixture of English football is right upon us as Manchester United go head-to-head against the arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield this afternoon.

This will be the 211th meeting between these two English Titans. The Red Devils are leading in overall victories as they have accumulated 83 to the Merseyside club’s 70.

However, Man Utd haven’t enjoyed much success in this fixture in recent times, especially away in Anfield as they haven’t won there since 2016, though came away victorious in the reverse encounter versus Jurgen Klopp’s side early on this season.

Both sides will be coming into this fixture with a similar league form as they both have won 10 points from the last four games. And it’s always hard to differentiate who will be the favourites in games such as this one.

Expected Man Utd line-up

Erik ten Hag gave his first team players a breather in midweek but had to bring them on in the second half to clinch a win over West Ham United in the F.A Cup fifth round. The Dutch boss is now likely to recall his key men for this clash versus Liverpool.

David de Gea will keep hold of his place in United’s goal and in front of the Spaniard, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are set to return to the starting eleven.

After a midweek rest, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be recalled in the right-back position and Luke Shaw could be on the opposite side. The former Southampton man was absent last Wednesday due to a minor issue but Ten Hag said in his press conference that the left-back is likely to be available today. So, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Diogo Dalot are all set to return to the bench against Liverpool.

Casemiro will be deployed in the holding midfielder role for Man Utd and alongside the Brazilian, his compatriot Fred – who got himself on the score-sheet in midweek – is expected to start. Meaning Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay will be among the substitutes.

Ever-present Bruno Fernandes is virtually guaranteed his spot in the No.10 position. Marcus Rashford is likely to be on the left flank, while Antony could be on the opposite side. So, despite an impressive performance – which was embellished with an excellent last-minute goal – last time out, Alejandro Garnacho will find himself on the bench alongside Jadon Sancho, who is expected to be available after recovering from illness.

Wout Weghorst could complete the front three for Manchester United against Liverpool. Anthony Martial remains sidelined with injury problems along with Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek.