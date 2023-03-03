Stan Collymore claims Liverpool are in talks to sign Mount

Speaking to Caught Offside, former Premier League star Stan Collymore has said that Liverpool have entered negotiations with Chelsea to sign midfielder Mason Mount this summer.

The England international has been a key player for Chelsea since making his debut four years ago but he could be on the move with his contract expiring next summer.

It was recently revealed that Liverpool are favourites to sign the £66 million star and Collymore has now made a huge claim that the clubs are already discussing a deal.

He told Caught Offside: “I’ve been told by two very reliable people, one of which being a person who knows Mason Mount personally, that his rumoured move to Liverpool this summer is very much on.” “It’s already being discussed within both clubs. There is a lot still to decide though, particularly at Chelsea. There will be a lot of outgoings and probably some more incomings so a lot will depend on what the club decides to do but the fact they’re already talking about the possibility of letting Mount go says a lot.”

Summer move

Mount has had a difficult 2022/23 season with Chelsea. In his 32 appearances in all competitions, he has scored just three goals and provided six assists.

Meanwhile, contract talks have stalled between him and Chelsea. The club plan to re-enter discussions this summer but it looks likely that he will move on.

After the mass spending from the new owners, Chelsea will need to recoup funds from player sales this summer such that they can comply with Financial Fair Play.

Mount could be one of the dispensable figures due to the contract impasse. This could directly benefit Liverpool, who are determined to secure his signature.

Jurgen Klopp’s side desperately need to freshen up their midfield. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner could leave on fresh transfers when their contracts expire in June.

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson have not been playing at their best either and reinforcing the midfield could be Liverpool’s top summer priority.

Mount has been inconsistent for Chelsea this season but a change in surroundings could bring the best out of him. At 24, he is very much in the peak of his career.

He would prove a superb piece of business for Liverpool. Chelsea would also stand to gain valuable transfer funds for the purchase of a striker they desperately need.