Liverpool set to be favourites to sign Mason Mount

Liverpool will be favourites to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer transfer window, if the England international fails to agree a new deal at Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds are expected to be active in the summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to reshape his midfield with several players set to leave including Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, opening the door for further midfield reinforcements.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders including Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat, Matheus Nunes, Ryan Gravenberch, and N’Golo Kante but have also identified Mount as a potential summer target.

The newspaper claims that Chelsea would be open to selling Mount if he is unable to pen a new deal to avoid losing him for free in 2024.

The 24-year-old has been with the Blues since the age of six and has gone on to become a fan favourite at the club. He has racked up 192 appearances in all competitions, scored 33 goals, and provided 37 assists in the process.

The England midfielder has been the club’s Player of the Year during the last two campaigns following his inspired displays for the West Londoners. He played a key role in helping Chelsea beat Manchester City to clinch their second Champions League title in 2021.

Mount has also won the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup as well as the Emirates FA Cup during his time at the club. This season, he has featured in 32 games and made nine goal contributions across all competitions.

Reinforcement

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are long-time admirers of Mount, and Jurgen Klopp is keen on bringing him to Anfield at the end of the season if he does not extend his contract with Chelsea.

Mount has established himself as an integral player for Chelsea and has been tipped to become one of the best midfielders in the world with his special attributes. His versatility as a player makes him an ideal fit for Klopp’s side – who have been inconsistent this season.

The Merseysiders are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 39 points, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand, as they continue their push to secure Champions League football next season.

It is believed that Liverpool’s top midfield priority is Mount’s England teammate Bellingham but the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Chelsea are also said to be interested, making the transfer complicated.

Mount, who is valued at £66m by Transfermarkt, has represented England at all youth levels from U-16 to U-21. He was part of England’s U-19 side that won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2017.

The highly-rated midfielder could be an excellent signing for Liverpool if they could wrap up a deal for him in the summer.

