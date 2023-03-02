Liverpool plotting swoop for Chelsea star Levi Colwill

Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in signing Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in the summer, as per Goal.

Having endured a disappointing campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that Jurgen Klopp is looking for a massive squad overhaul at the end of this season and strengthening the engine room is seemingly a priority.

However, it appears they are also exploring the possibility of reinforcing their backline and it has recently been revealed that the Reds are searching for a successor to Virgil van Dijk in the upcoming transfer window.

The Netherlands international has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s success since his arrival back in 2018, though has struggled to showcase his best this season.

According to the report by Goal, Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on the market to find the Dutchman’s heir and Colwill is one of the players who has caught their attention.

Colwill to Liverpool

The Chelsea man is currently out on a season-long loan at Brighton & Hove Albion but he hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular starter in Roberto De Zerbi’s side. However, the Englishman has showcased glimpses of his talent whenever called upon.

The 20-year-old, standing at 6ft 1in tall, possesses high potential, is comfortable with possession, strong, good in the air, can cover distance quickly, and is excellent defensively. So, the defender would be a very good acquisition for Liverpool.

If he were to move to Anfield in the summer then he will have the luxury of developing under van Dijk’s tutelage which could help him reach his full potential.

Meanwhile, both Joel Matip and Joe Gomes have failed to showcase their best this season, while Ibrahima Konate has been struggling with injury issues. So, strengthening the backline for next season would be the right decision and Cowill could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool.

However, it has been reported that the Blues are looking to tie the defender, who still has two and a half years left in his current contract, down into a new long-term deal. So it appears the west London club are keen on keeping hold of their academy graduate, in addition, Graham Potter’s side would not want to sell their player to a direct rival such as Liverpool.

Therefore, should Liverpool opt to formalise their interest in purchasing Colwill – valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt – at the end of this season then they would be needed to make a lucrative offer to persuade the west London club to sell the highly talented defender.