Man Utd join Tottenham in the race to sign Marc Guehi

Manchester United have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the summer window, as per Stretty News.

After coming through the Chelsea academy, the 22-year-old spent a couple of seasons out on loan at Swansea City before joining Crystal Palace during the summer of 2021 for a fee of around £20m.

The Englishman has been displaying promising performances since moving to Selhurst Park and has now established himself as the club captain.

The youngster’s impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed as Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed their interest in signing him.

According to the report by Stretty News, Manchester United are looking to strengthen their backline next summer and are eyeing a swoop for the England international.

Battle

However, getting any potential deal done won’t be easy for Man Utd as it has previously been reported that Tottenham Hotspur are also eyeing a move for the defender.

The 22-year-old – valued at around £31m by Transfermarkt – still has three and a half years left in his current contract. So Palace are in a strong position to ask a big fee if they are forced to cash in next summer.

Manchester United are planning a squad overhaul in the summer and are looking to cash in on some of their fringe players in order to free up space for new signings. Harry Maguire has failed to impress new manager Erik Ten Hag and it has been reported that the Dutch boss is open to letting the 29-year-old leave.

So, the Red Devils will need to replace the former Leicester City man if he were to leave the club and Guehi could be a very good signing for Man Utd.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Spurs are looking to reinforce their squad next summer and strengthening the backline is reportedly on Antonio Conte’s agenda with Ghehi among the Italians targets.

The Crystal Palace man is quick, strong, can play out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing and is also excellent in defending. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for both Man Utd and Tottenham if either club were to be able to get this deal done.

However, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd or Tottenham will formalise their interest in purchasing the Palace captain at the end of this season.