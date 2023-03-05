Arsenal in fight with Man Utd over Mac Allister’s signature

Arsenal are reportedly in a fight with Manchester United over the signature of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, as per Football Insider.

Despite signing Jorginho this winter, it has widely been suggested that the Gunners are looking to strengthen their engine room at the end of the season and have been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window.

Declan Rice is reportedly their primary target but it has been reported that Arsenal are looking to make two new additions in midfield. So, along with the Englishman, Moises Caicedo was thought to be on their radar as well. However, the Ecuadorian has recently committed his long-term future to the Seagulls.

Therefore, Mikel Arteta’s side have now been forced to explore alternative options and it appears they have shifted their attention to another Brighton midfielder, Mac Allister.

According to the report by Football Insider, Arsenal are showing an interest in signing the Argentina international and Roberto De Zerbi’s side are open to letting the 24-year-old leave if their £70m valuation is met.

The report further claims that the midfielder feels he is ready to take the next step in his career so could leave the South coast side at the end of this season.

Battle

However, Football Insider also says that signing the World Cup winner won’t be straightforward for Arsenal as Manchester United are also keen on luring the South American away from the AMEX Stadium.

The 24-year-old still has two and a half years left in his current contract so, Brighton are in a strong position to ask a big fee to let their star man leave this summer.

It has widely been reported that Erik ten Hag is exploring the possibility of strengthening his squad in the summer to continue the rebuild, and reinforcing the midfield department is on his agenda. Frenkie de Jong is reportedly the Dutch boss’ priority target, however, Mac Allister is now also emerging as a potential option.

The Argentine has already showcased his talent in the Premier League over the last few years with Brighton and has also proved his worth at the highest level, helping his nation win the World Cup last year.

So, Mac Allister would be a great addition for both Man Utd and Arsenal if either club can manage to get this deal over the line next summer.