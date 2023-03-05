Arsenal have always tracked Julian Brandt – Fabrizio Romano

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have always tracked Borussia Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt.

The London giants are likely to strengthen their attack during the summer transfer window and it was recently claimed that they are interested in signing Brandt.

In his CaughtOffside column, Romano has now confirmed that the German has always been tracked by Arsenal but he is not aware of any fresh contacts for him.

He said: “Julian Brandt has always been tracked by Arsenal. I’m not aware of fresh contacts at this stage, nothing new; also because Borussia Dortmund have still not decided on Brandt’s future. New attacking signings will depend on many factors, nothing is decided on summer plan yet.”

Quality

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Dortmund in the final third. This season, he has played across the attack behind the striker, scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists.

His versatility could be a key reason behind Arsenal’s interest but a summer transfer may depend on how Dortmund handle his contract situation in the coming months.

His existing deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024. If Dortmund can’t persuade him to pen a new contract by the summer, they could be forced to cash in on his services.

Brandt would be a quality acquisition for Arsenal as they look to add more quality into the squad but the German may have to fight for his place in the starting line-up.

At full strength, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are regular starters for Arsenal in the left wing, number 10 and right-wing positions respectively.

However, manager Mikel Arteta has been willing to reward players and we recently saw a league game where Leandro Trossard got the nod ahead of Martinelli to start.

Brandt would be another strong competitor if he were to join. As per Transfermarkt, he is priced at £25 million which is a fair value with his contract expiring in June 2024.