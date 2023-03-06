Man Utd showing genuine interest in signing Tammy Abraham

Manchester United are reportedly showing a ‘very genuine’ interest in signing AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham in the summer, as per the transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

Despite signing Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan deal from Burnley in January, it has widely been suggested that the Red Devils are keen on strengthening their forward line by adding a new prolific goal-scorer for next season.

Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane has been mentioned as their priority target and along with the Englishman, Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Abraham is now emerging as a potential option.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs said that the Roma star has been on the radar of several clubs around Europe. Man Utd are one of them who are eyeing a move for him and their interest is ‘very genuine’.

The journalist further states that the 25-year-old isn’t high on Erik ten Hag’s wish-list, though United could make a move for him if they fail to purchase their primary target such as Osimhen.

Abraham to Man Utd

Jacobs said:

“With Tammy Abraham, there is going to be a fair amount of interest. He, like Chris Smalling, is really enjoying life at Roma, by the way. So, that’s kind of one consideration in all of this, and Manchester United’s interest in Abraham is very genuine as well. “I don’t necessarily think for Manchester United that Abraham is a top priority, but you might see them turn to Abraham, if for example, they don’t get a target like Victor Osimhen.”

Having joined the club during the summer of 2021, Abraham still has three and a half years left in his current contract. So, the Giallorossi are in no rush to sell their star man at the end of this season.

However, it has recently been reported that Jose Mourinho’s side could consider letting the England international leave if the striker’s potential suitors such as Man Utd offer a fee of around £67m.

The forward is quick, strong, good in the air, can link up play, works hard without possession and has an eye for scoring goals. So, he could be a very good acquisition for Man Utd if they were to make a move for him.

However, he is yet to showcase his best consistently enough at the highest level. So, there is a doubt whether he would be the right option for the record Premier League champions to help them compete on all fronts going forward should he moves to Old Trafford at the end of this season.