Liverpool open talks to sign Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign Chelsea target and RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are seemingly planning to strengthen their squad in the summer to challenge for the biggest honours once again from next season and it appears reinforcing the backline is on Jurgen Klopp’s to-do list.

It’s been reported that the Merseyside club are exploring the possibility of signing Virgil van Dijk’s long-term successor and have been following several centre-backs ahead of the summer window, with Gvardiol emerging as a serious target.

Writing on Caught offside, Romano has claimed that Gvardiol is expected to be high in demand next summer. Liverpool are one of the clubs who have expressed their interest in him and have already started talks with Marco Rose’s side over a possible move.

However, the journalist says that signing Gvardiol won’t be easy for the Reds as it is always hard to negotiate with the German club, in addition, Chelsea are also eyeing a move for him.

Romano said:

“Chelsea remain interested in Josko Gvardiol, he’s a player they really appreciate. Other clubs are now in the race as well, with Liverpool approaching Leipzig over Gvardiol in January. Everything is open, but it’s never easy to get a deal done with Leipzig, still I think he could be one of the big deals of the summer.”

Chelsea made a concrete approach to sign Gvardiol at the start of this season but Die Roten Bullen were reluctant to let their star man leave so, a deal didn’t materialise.

The Croatian, who joined the German club less than 18 months ago, still has four and a half years left on his current contract and the 21-year-old has a £97m release clause included in his current deal which can be activated from 2024.

So, Leipzig are in no rush to cash in on their star man over the coming months and Liverpool or Chelsea could find it difficult to persuade Rose’s side in letting their star man leave for an affordable price this summer.

Gvardiol previously revealed that the Merseyside club are his dream destination. So, Klopp’s side are seemingly in an advantageous position over Chelsea in signing the defender.

The youngster has already showcased his talent at the highest level in recent years. So, he would be a great acquisition for Liverpool or Chelsea if either club can manage to get this deal done at the end of this season.