Arsenal linked with Marco Asensio who’s ‘in danger’ of leaving

Arsenal are second in the Premier League for goals scored and have four players in their first-team squad with nine or more goals in all competitions – Gabriel Martinelli (11 goals, three assists), Buyako Saka (11 goals, nine assists), Martin Odegaard (nine goals, seven assists), Eddie Nketiah (nine goals, two assists) – so Mikel Arteta isn’t in desperate need of revamping his attack.

The Gunners procured Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in January and he’s gone on to score one goal with two assists in nine games, but Spanish outlet Sport believe they looking to sign another forward – Marco Asensio.

Not happy with lack of minutes

The 27-year-old is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar as he’s ‘in danger’ of leaving Real Madrid this summer due to being ‘angry’ with Carlo Ancelotti. Asensio is frustrated with a lack of playing time earlier in the season and is out of contract in the coming months, so he could soon be available on a free transfer.

Asensio has made 31 appearances across the board for Real this season, scoring six goals with five assists, but he’s only started 10 matches. The Spanish international has amassed less than 700 minutes in La Liga and finds himself behind Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in the pecking order, so Sport say he’s considering leaving when the transfer window opens.

Asensio has averaged a goal or assist every 104 minutes this campaign which is impressive for somebody not regularly starting, but Arsenal would have to match his €9.8m-a-year/€189k-per-week (£8.7m-a-year/£168-per-week) wages, per Capology, so he wouldn’t come cheap. AC Milan are interested too, so there’s added competition.

Talks are still ongoing between Asensio and Real over a new deal, but Sport say there is added friction between player and manager after the 27-year-old was an unused substitute in Real’s 0-0 draw with Real Betis despite warming up for 30 minutes.

Arsenal are an attractive proposition as they sit top of the Premier League table, five points clear of defending champions Manchester City with a third of the season left, but Real still value Asensio and would like to retain his services beyond the campaign. All will depend on whether he’s happy with squad rotation or can be lured elsewhere with the promise of regular playing time.

Arteta has Saka, Martinelli, Trossard and Reiss Nelson who can play out wide, but Asensio’s goal return sees him on par with Saka and Martinelli.