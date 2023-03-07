Man Utd ready to revive interest in Arsenal target Rabiot

Manchester United are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in signing Arsenal target and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils made a concrete approach to sign the France international last summer and even agreed on a fee with the Bianconeri to land the midfielder at Old Trafford. However, Erik ten Hag’s side could not find an agreement with the player’s side regarding the personal terms and as a consequence of that, the deal fell through.

The 27-year-old has entered the final six months of his current contract and it seems he isn’t going to sign an extension with the Old Lady of Turin. So, it is increasingly likely that he will leave the Allianz Stadium for free at the end of this season and the record Premier League champions are seemingly looking to take advantage of this situation.

According to the report by Football Insider, Rabiot has already warned that he wants a huge financial package to sign for his next club as a free agent and Manchester United could be ready to match his demand in order to lure him to Old Trafford next summer.

The 27-year-old has previously revealed that he wants to play in the Champions League and therefore he will decide his next move bearing this factor in mind.

Battle

Man Utd are currently on the right track to re-enter in Europe’s elite club competition for next season as they are sitting third in the table, four points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. So, the record Premier League champions could become a tempting destination for Rabiot if he were to move away from Allianz Stadium in the summer.

However, it has previously been reported that signing Rabiot won’t be easy for Manchester United as Arsenal have also been plotting a swoop for him.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman this winter, but they didn’t formalise their interest. But, with the north London club exploring the possibility of strengthening their engine room next summer, they could rekindle their interest in the Juventus man in order to take advantage of his current contract situation.

The midfielder is technically sound, good in the air, dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field, can play threading passes between the lines and also can contribute on both ends of the pitch. So, he would be a very good acquisition for both Man Utd and Arsenal if either club manage to get this deal done.

However, the midfielder – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – was previously accused of being a troublemaker inside the dressing room. So, it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag or the Gunners will opt to sign him next summer, knowing the midfielder has attitude issues.