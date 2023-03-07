Tottenham join Man Utd in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester United target and Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko, as per 90min.

The Slovenian has burst onto the scenes after displaying a string of impressive performances with the Austrian giants in recent months. The 19-year-old has been enjoying a promising season at the Red Bull Arena this term, scoring nine goals and registering two assists in 19 league appearances.

Having been impressed by the youngster’s talent, Man Utd have been eyeing a move for him and it has been reported that the Slovenia international is on the Red Devills’ summer list to strengthen the front line.

However, according to the report by 90min, signing the talented forward won’t be easy for Erik ten Hag’s side as Tottenham Hotspur are now also showing an interest in signing the Slovenian. And they have sent scouts to monitor his development ahead of a potential summer move.

Battle

The Slovenian is set to move to Salzburg’s sister club RB Leipzig for a fee of around £21m at the end of this season. So, if Man Utd or Tottenham were to make a concrete approach to sign him in the summer then they will have to offer a lucrative proposal in order to persuade the German club to let the youngster leave.

The forward is quick, strong, good in the air, can finish off his chances and also works hard without possession. He is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a very good acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club can manage to secure his signature at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ hitman Harry Kane’s future is currently hanging in balance as he has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and is yet to renew his deal. So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow and Man Utd are reportedly prioritising a move for him.

If the Englishman doesn’t sign an extension with Antonio Conte’s side over the coming months and decides to leave at the end of this season then Sesko could be a very good long-term replacement for Kane.

On the other hand, should Kane opt to prolong his stay at Tottenham and doesn’t move to Old Trafford then Sesko could be a very good alternative option for Manchester United.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ten Hag’s side or Spurs will decide to formalise their interest in signing the youngster at the end of this campaign.