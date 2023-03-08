Man Utd ‘confident’ of signing Spurs’ ace Kane in the summer

Manchester United are reportedly ‘confident’ of signing Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane next summer, as per The Sun.

It has widely been suggested that the Red Devils are looking for a major squad overhaul at the end of this season and bolstering the frontline is high on the new manager Erik ten Hag’s wish-list. United have been linked with numerous options in recent weeks with Kane emerging as a primary target.

The England captain has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and is yet to sign an extension with Antonio Conte’s side. So, his long-term future with the Lilywhites is currently uncertain and the record Premier League champions are looking to take advantage of this situation.

According to the report by The Sun, Man Utd are confident that they can lure Kane away from the newly renovated White Hart Lane at the end of this season if Spurs – who are currently fourth in the table, three points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, having played an extra game – fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The report further claims that although the forward will have only 12 months left on his current deal in the summer, Spurs value their star man at around £100m. But, the Red Devils hierarchy believe Conte’s side could lower the £100m price tag if they fail to secure their place in Europe’s elite club competition.

Kane to Man Utd

The report also says that Ten Hag’s side have already made contact with the player’s representatives in order to understand the player’s stance on moving to Old Trafford and the response is positive.

If Kane doesn’t sign an extension with Tottenham over the coming months then Spurs could look to cash in on their all-time leading goal-scorer at the end of this season in fear of losing him for free.

Kane has previously expressed his desire to stay in England in order to break the Premier League’s all-time goal-scoring record and Man Utd are seemingly the only possible destination for him at the moment.

Liverpool or Manchester City aren’t currently looking to strengthen their number nine position, having already done so at the beginning of this campaign, while the 29-year-old is unlikely to move to Spurs’ London rivals Arsenal or Chelsea.

With Man Utd looking to bring in a new striker next summer, Kane would be an excellent coup. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils will be able to get this deal done if the Englishman doesn’t sign an extension and leaves Spurs at the end of this season.