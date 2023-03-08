Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Jurrien Timber

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a big admirer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

The Dutch international was ten Hag’s top defensive target during the last summer transfer window but the 21-year-old did not want to leave Ajax in a World Cup year.

Despite the rejection, he continues to be linked with United and Romano has said that ten Hag is a ‘big fan’ of Timber, who is dreaming of a major European transfer.

He told CaughtOffside: “Erik ten Hag is always been big fan of Jurrien Timber but there’s nothing new or concrete at this stage. Nothing to report about Manchester United, as of now.” “Ajax don’t even want to speak to clubs about Timber now, so it will be something to see in June – for sure, Timber signed a short contract last year because his dream remains to join another top European club in the future.”

Next step

Timber had the perfect opportunity to join United last summer but he was wary that a move to Old Trafford could cost him his place with his country at the World Cup.

The Red Devils could make a fresh attempt to sign him at the end of the campaign but much could depend on what happens with the future of Harry Maguire at the club.

Maguire has become a squad player this season and he has only started in the Premier League when either Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez has been absent or rested.

If the England star decides to move on from United, ten Hag may demand another centre-back and he could well ask for Timber, who can also play from the right-back spot.

His positional flexibility would make him a quality signing for United and ten Hag. The defender valued at £40 million by Transfermarkt, should be tempted to join this time.