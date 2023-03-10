Man Utd ‘looking at’ Mount as ‘alternative’ to Bellingham

Manchester United sold Paul Pogba to Juventus, Jesse Lingard to Nottingham Forest, Juan Mata to Galatasaray and Andreas Pereira to Fulham last summer, signing only Christian Eriksen from Brentford and Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich as a replacement, so Eric ten Hag is looking to sign another attacking-midfielder.

Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian says United are interested in Mason Mount as his future at Chelsea is uncertain. The 24-year-old is out of contract in 2024 and wants a new deal that reflects his importance to the club. Steinberg says Mount earns £75k-per-week at Stamford Bridge but has been offered £180k-per-week. It remains to be seen if he’ll accept the proposal.

Mount rose through the youth ranks to the Chelsea first-team in 2019 and has gone on to make 192 appearances in all competitions, scoring 33 goals with 37 assists. The England international, who boasts five goals with five assists from 36 caps, has been a regular under Graham Potter this season, playing in 32 of 35 games in all competitions, so he’s an important player.

Steinberg notes that United do want Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund but see Mount as a ‘more affordable’ option. The 24-year-old contributed five goals in 23 league games, creating 30 chances and making 32 tackles, so he’s adept at turning over possession and making opportunities for his teammates.

Bellingham could cost in excess of £100m but Mount might be available for £50m. Chelsea have spent £542m on new players in the last two transfer windows and need to make back some money to stay in line with Financial Fair Play.

Owner Todd Boehly was reportedly unhappy with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger leaving on a free transfer after the pair ran down their contracts, so he wants some value from Mount if the club can’t tie him down to a new deal beyond 2024.

That being said, it still remains to be seen if United will lodge a bid for Mount. Bellingham is their preferred choice but the price tag is an issue. Eriksen has impressed under Ten Hag while Sabitzer looks set to join permanently in the coming months, so the Red Devils will at least have two existing playmakers to take into next season.