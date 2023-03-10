Manchester United eye summer move for Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are ready to offer £115m (€130m) to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in the summer transfer window, according to reports via Fichajes.

The online news portal claims the Red Devils are keen on bringing in the France international at the end of the season as they look to bolster their midfield options.

Erik ten Hag wanted to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong last summer but ended up securing a deal for Real Madrid star Casemiro – who has impressed at Old Trafford so far this season.

The Brazilian’s move to Man Utd surprised many fans and pundits, however, it seems the 31-year-old wanted a change of environment after winning every single trophy available in Spain.

Casemiro was instrumental for United as they clinched their first title in six years, beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final where he scored in the 2-0 victory.

His performances in the middle of the park have helped Man Utd churn out positive results despite losing 7-0 to Liverpool last Sunday in the Premier League, their heaviest-ever top-flight loss.

Ten Hag’s side has been linked with a move for De Jong, Jude Bellingham, and Nabil Fekir but it appears Camavinga has emerged as another target. Fichajes are citing a report from Defensa Central that claims Man Utd are ready to do everything they can to sign the Frenchman and are prepared to offer up to £115m [€130m] to get a deal done.

Reinforcement

Man Utd were first linked with a move for Camavinga last summer but he opted to join Real Madrid where he has enjoyed a prominent role in Spain.

The 20-year-old has racked up 39 appearances in all competitions and provided one assist for Madrid as the defending La Liga champions lie second in the league table with 53 points, nine points off arch-rivals Barcelona.

It looks like Man Utd are now hoping to lure the youngster to England, however, according to the report, the Red Devils will struggle to get a deal agreed as Real Madrid have no interest in selling the Frenchman.

Man Utd’s top priority in the summer is a proven goal-scorer and they’ve been linked with the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Tammy Abraham, however, a move for a midfielder is also on the cards.

A midfield combo of Camavinga and Casemiro would dominate any midfield for years to come as both players complement each other with their own special skillset. However, it looks like any deal for Camavinga is going to be extremely difficult to pull off.

