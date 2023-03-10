Liverpool plot swoop for Serie A duo Barella and Bennacer

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a summer swoop for Serie A duo Nicolo Barella and Ismael Bennacer, as per the Italian outlet Inter Live.

Having endured a disappointing campaign this term, Liverpool are seemingly looking for a major squad overhaul next summer and midfield is one of the areas that Jurgen Klopp is planning to revamp.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlaid-Chamberlain have entered the final six months of their current contracts and it’s believed that Liverpool aren’t considering offering them new deals. So, they are set to leave the club for free at the end of this season. In addition, loan signing Arthur Melo, who has been out injured, is set to return to Juventus.

Jude Bellingham has widely been suggested as the priority target for Liverpool but now Barella and Bennacer are also emerging as serious targets for the Merseysiders.

According to the report by Inter Live, Klopp is keen on strengthening the midfield department next summer and has expressed his interest in signing Barella and Bennacer.

Liverpool eye raid on Serie A giants

The report further claims that the Liverpool boss is a big admirer of the Serie A duo and therefore, the Reds could intensify their efforts to sign them in the summer. And the report also says that there is a possibility that at least one of them could end up leaving their respective clubs at the end of this season.

Having recently signed a new deal with AC Milan, Bennacer – valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt – still has four and a half years left on his current contract. So, the Rossoneri are in no rush to sell in the summer and Liverpool will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade Stefano Pioli’s side to let the Algerian leave.

On the other hand, Barella – valued at around £62m by Transfermarkt – has three and a half years left on his current contract. So, Inter Milan are also in no rush to let the midfielder leave at the end of this season.

However, it has recently been reported that the Nerazzurri are keen on cashing in on some of their stars amid their financial difficulties and therefore, the Italian could be sold in the summer to balance the books.

Both Barella and Bennacer have been impressive in the Italian top-flight over the last few years. So, they would be a very good signings for Liverpool if the Reds could sign them in the summer.

However, based on their valuations, it would cost around £97m to sign both players so Liverpool would need to be prepared to dig deep if they want to sign both Barella and Bennacer.