Chelsea plan audacious swoop for Bruno Guimaraes

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea could make a formal bid to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes during the summer transfer window.

The London giants have spent huge fees on players over the past 10 months and the spending spree is likely to continue at the end of the campaign. A striker is a top priority for manager Graham Potter but The Telegraph claim that Chelsea are also lining up an ambitious move for Guimaraes.

Potter’s men failed with an enquiry for Guimaraes during the winter transfer window and the report says that the club could firm their interest with a bid this summer. Newcastle have also shown interest in several Chelsea players in the past and it is claimed that could assist in brokering a deal.

Quality

Guimaraes has been an excellent player for Newcastle and he has consistently performed at a high level for the club. This season, he has contributed 4 goals and 3 assists from 26 appearances from the holding midfield position.

The Brazilian has also impressed with his ability to win tackles and regular duels. Newcastle are currently working on a new contract for him but this should not bother Chelsea, who have the huge financial backing from their owners.

As said by The Telegraph, Newcastle have held an interest in multiple Chelsea players. The Magpies have recently entered the race to sign Mason Mount and Chelsea could use him as part of the negotiations for Guimaraes.

Mount’s deal with Chelsea expires at the end of next season and so far, there has been no agreement over an extension. If the situation does not change this summer, Chelsea will sell him. He could be included in a deal for Guimaraes.

Guimaraes would be a perfect foil for Enzo Fernandez in Chelsea’s midfield. Both are equipped to playing in multiple midfield roles. Guimaraes, who is valued at £100 million as per The Telegraph, is also on Manchester City’s radar.