Man Utd in talks to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos

Manchester United are believed to be in advanced negotiations with Benfica for the signing Goncalo Ramos in the summer transfer window, according to reports via Football Transfer Tavern.

The Red Devils signed Burnley ace Wout Weghorst on loan in January as a stopgap following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, who parted ways with the club prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Weghorst has impressed with his work rate up front but he’s not the prolific goal-scorer Man Utd need as he’s managed to find the back of the net just twice in his 15 appearances in all competitions so far.

He is expected to return to Turf Moor when his loan deal expires at the end of the season with the club determined to bring in a proven goal scorer as Erik ten Hag looks to build a formidable side to compete with the best teams in Europe.

A host of strikers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Tammy Abraham, Dusan Vlahovic, and Alvaro Morata but a move for Ramos could be on the cards.

According to the online news portal, Man Utd officials are working on a possible transfer and appear to be making good progress as the Portugal international is seen as a long-term solution to United’s striker problem.

Deal Close

Football Transfer Tavern are citing a report from Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, that claims that Man Utd are in advanced talks with Ramos’ representative Jorge Mendes, with Benfica willing to sell in a deal worth around £88.6m (€100m).

Kane has widely been touted as United’s main target but it seems it could be Ramos who is heading to Manchester at the end of the season. The 21-year-old was first linked with a move to Man United in the winter transfer window but it looks like United could finally get their man.

Ramos has been in remarkable form for Benfica this season, scoring 23 goals and providing nine assists in 34 matches across all competitions as The Eagles sit at the summit of the league table with 62 points, five points ahead of second-placed FC Porto.

He was one of the standout players for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he bagged three goals in four games as the European country exited the competition in the quarter-finals.

Read more: Man Utd ‘in the front row’ to sign £89m star