Man Utd convinced about signing Goncalo Inacio

According to Correio da Manha (via SportWitness), Manchester United are convinced about signing Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio after his performance against Arsenal.

The Portuguese has been on the radar of Premier League teams for some time and Corriere da Manha claim that United scouts were in attendance to watch him against the Gunners in the Europa League.

The report adds that the Red Devils were impressed by the display of the 21-year-old and are now ‘convinced’ about making a move. Sporting are expecting £31 million to part ways with the centre-back.

Potential

United presently have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as the go-to central defensive choices. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and occasionally Luke Shaw have provided the back-up.

Maguire has been linked with a surprise move to Paris Saint-Germain lately and his departure could pave the way for United to re-invest on another young central defender this summer.

Inacio would be a fabulous signing with the prime years of his career ahead of him. He has already shone for Sporting in the Primeira Liga, Champions League as well as the Europa League.

Against Arsenal, he found the back of the net from a corner. He also made crucial defensive contributions for Sporting despite the fact that they conceded twice – one of those being an own goal.

Inacio would be a perfect deputy for the Red Devils and would provide adequate competition for Lisandro Martinez in the left central defensive position as he is a left-footed.

Shaw has played in the role when Martinez has been out of the line-up but having a specialist for the position would do United a whole lot of good for the 2023/24 season and beyond.

United will be back in Premier League action against Southampton on Sunday afternoon. They can go 10 points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool in the Champions League race with a win.