Chelsea make Frenkie de Jong priority target for next summer

Football Insider has revealed that Chelsea have made Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong a priority target ahead of next summer.

Owner Todd Boehly is said to be a huge admirer of the Dutchman and thus the Blues are eyeing a move for him next summer. Moreover, with the future of N’Golo Kante looking unclear, Chelsea could look to sign de Jong as the Frenchman’s replacement.

While Barcelona wanted to sell the former Ajax midfielder last summer, a deal could not be struck with Manchester United due to the deferred wages that the Catalan giants owed de Jong and therefore the midfielder ended up staying at Spotify Camp Nou.

Since then, the 25-year-old has assumed great importance in manager Xavi Hernandez’s side and has gone from transferable to untouchable. Xavi is a fan of de Jong but the Barca boss is concerned the midfielder could be sold in order to raise funds to ease up the Blaugrana’s precarious financial situation.

However, the Netherlands international has reiterated his desire to stay put at Barcelona, shunning any potential exit rumors.

“Last summer I was always calm as I knew I would stay at Barça and I never changed my mind” “I always dreamed of playing for Barça and I want to succeed here. I want to continue here” (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United also remain interested in acquiring de Jong’s services, having reportedly agreed on a deal with Barcelona worth £63 million last summer. Erik ten Hag is keen on reuniting with his former pupil but so far, de Jong’s stance has not changed.

Our View

Frenkie de Jong is currently one of the better-holding midfielders in the world. He has been steadily making progress under Xavi and is now an established undisputed starter in the current Barca XI. Having said that, Chelsea would benefit greatly if they signed him and paired Enzo Fernandez and de Jong in a double-pivot system.

From his days at Ajax, one thing has been very clear de Jong is at his very best when playing in a double-pivot role. His work rate is among the very best and he is extremely difficult to take the ball off. So, it would be fair to say that any team that ends up signing de Jong will be signing the complete package.

Moreover, the Dutchman also has the pace and the dribbling required to launch a counter-offensive and drive ahead with the ball. He is one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe and he’d be a major coup if Chelsea could lure him to Stamford Bridge this summer.