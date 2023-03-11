Man Utd could beat Arsenal to Declan Rice signing

According to journalist Dean Jones, Manchester United could trump Arsenal in the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

The England star is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and he could pursue a bigger challenge away from east London in the next transfer window.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Rice after identifying him as a ‘top target‘ but writing for Givemesport, Jones believes United can’t be ruled out of the pursuit.

The journalist added that they could be ‘serious contenders’ and may pose the ‘biggest threat’ to Arsenal. West Ham are likely to hold out for £100 million for the 24-year-old.

Quality

United and Arsenal bolstered their midfield with Marcel Sabitzer (loan) and Jorginho respectively in January, but they are still eyeing a marquee midfielder.

Rice would be a quality acquisition for both Premier League clubs and there could be a bidding war to sign him during the summer transfer window.

The Englishman may prefer to continue in London with Arsenal but the prospect of moving to the Red Devils could be another enticing prospect for him.

His next move could depend on the sporting project and United will be optimistic about their chances of signing him after their success under manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman recently guided the club to their first trophy in nearly six years and he is likely to be backed with huge funds irrespective of the club’s takeover status.

Ten Hag was keen on landing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona last summer but the Netherlands ace was firm with his decision to continue with the Catalans.

It is unclear whether United will return for De Jong but Rice could be a like-for-like target as he is strong with his distribution and can control the proceedings.

United should be seen as serious contenders to sign the England star so long as they qualify for the Champions League next season.