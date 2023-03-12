Tottenham linked with move for Jordan Pickford

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the summer transfer window as a replacement for club captain Hugo Lloris, according to the Sun.

The online news portal claims the England No.1 shot-stopper is Spurs’ first choice target despite signing a new long-term deal with the Toffees last month.

Pickford was nearing the last 12 months of his contract at Goodison Park and had been linked with a move to the North Londoners but he opted to extend his deal with the Merseysiders.

Pickford moved to Everton from Sunderland and has since racked up 226 appearances and kept 60 clean sheets in the process. This season, he has featured in 27 games and kept seven clean sheets as the Merseyside club lie 15th on the Premier League table with 25 points, just two points above the relegation zone.

His impressive displays saw him cement his place as England’s No.1 goalkeeper, having made his senior national team debut in 2017. He has 50 caps for the Three Lions, helping them reach the final of Euro 2020.

The former Sunderland goalkeeper was one the standout players for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, featuring in every minute as they exited the competition at the quarter-final after losing to former champions France.

Reinforcement

Tottenham have been linked with a host of goalkeepers including Premier League duo David Raya and Robert Sanchez but Antonio Conte wants to bring in Pickford for Lloris, who is into his 11th season at the club.

It is believed that Pickford’s value will depend on what happens with Everton at the end of the season and according to the Sun, the Englishman will be sold if they are relegated due to an agreement in his new deal.

However, the paper says Everton would still want around £35m – although the asking price could reduce due to the clause in his contract. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea but it seems Spurs are determined to get their man at the end of the season and ready to go all out for his signature.

With his enormous experience at both club and international levels, Pickford would be an excellent signing for Tottenham if they could manage to secure his signature in the summer.

Read more: Tottenham could sign £26.5m-rated man if 64 y/o manager replaces Antonio Conte