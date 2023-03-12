Chelsea set sights on Barcelona winger Raphinha

Spanish publication Sport has claimed that Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a close watch on Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The former Leeds United winger joined the Catalan giants last summer and after enduring a slow start to life at Spotify Camp Nou, the Brazilian has assumed importance in Xavi Hernandez’s XI in recent weeks. That being said, he is still facing an uncertain future as the club’s financial position has gone from bad to worse, and Barca must sell before they can sign new players.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Raphinha last summer but the 26-year-old held out for a move to Barcelona. According to Sport, the Blues could return for him this summer but may face competition from Newcastle United. The idea at Barcelona is to sell Raphinha for more than they paid for him (£53 million, inclusive of add-ons).

Raphinha is currently valued at £44 million by Transfermarkt but it appears Barca will hold out for more. In an ideal world, the player and the club would like to continue together but the former La Liga champions may have to cash-in due to their financial issues.

Our View

Raphinha could be set for a second stint in the Premier League. The South American is a gifted winger and has already proved himself on English soil so it is understandable why Chelsea would want him.

Raphinha has made 65 appearances in the Premier League, notching up 17 goals and 12 assists. This season, he has made 23 appearances in La Liga, scoring five goals and assisting on four occasions. He has been one of the most in-form players in Europe in 2023 and has been an important player for Xavi in the absence of Ousmane Dembele.

However, Barca’s financial situation means they need to sell this summer and Raphinha is one of the most sellable assets in their squad. Chelsea have flexed their financial muscle in the last year and could continue their spending spree in the summer to bring Raphinha back to England.