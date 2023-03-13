Manchester United weigh up summer move for Gabri Veiga

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga in the summer transfer window, according to The Mirror.

The 20-year-old is one of the rising young talents in Spanish football, and United have sent their scouts four times already this year to keep a close eye on his development.

The Red Devils are likely to face strong competition from Newcastle United among other clubs. Several Bundesliga clubs have also registered their interest in signing the Spain Under-21 international, but as of now, Celta haven’t received any official bids for the prodigy.

The youngster has a contract at the Spanish club until 2026, but talks over a new deal have taken place with the player’s agent Pini Zahavi. According to the Mirror, his current buyout clause is set at around £35 million, but Celta are looking to double it.

Transfer dilemma

Under Erik ten Hag, Man Utd have made dramatic progress, and the Dutch manager should be backed in the summer transfer window with proper funds to bring in players of his choice.

The Premier League giants are widely expected to be in the market for a new playmaker, and Veiga could be a fantastic addition to the side. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong have been widely linked with a move, but Veiga could be an interesting option for them.

Veiga is enjoying a superb 2022-23 campaign for Celta. He has managed eight goals and three assists in 24 games for the La Liga outfit, starting in 17 of them. Capable of operating as an attacking midfielder, he is sharp at picking key passes and manages to get into good scoring positions.

Blessed with outstanding technical abilities, he is a natural dribbler and capable of producing long-range shots. However, there is always a risk attached to paying loads of money to a hitherto unproven player, and the same applies for Veiga despite his vast potential.

There will be money to spend in the summer as Man United are likely to finish within the top four. The club will have to decide whether it is worth paying £35m for Veiga (or around £70m if he signs a new deal) or look for other options elsewhere.