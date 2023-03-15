Chelsea ‘very interested’ in Kobel, Man Utd have ‘put out feelers’

Chelsea don’t have a problem between the sticks with Kepa Arrizabalanga and Edouard Mendy at their disposal, but the Blues could sign another goalkeeper in the summer transfer if reports are to be believed.

According to Sport1 , Chelsea are ‘very interested’ in Borussia Dortmund stopper Gregory Kobel and had a meeting in London with a representative over a potential deal.

The 25-year-old is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, conceding 19 goals with eight clean sheets from 18 league appearances this season, but Dortmund obviously aren’t readily looking to sell.

Kobel has conceded 3.3 fewer goals than his expected tally and boasts a 76.8% save percentage from 82 shots on target faced. Only three goalkeepers in the German top-flight have a better save percentage, so it’s easy to see why Chelsea would be keen.

Graham Potter already has two goalkeepers in the first-team, however, so he would need to sell an existing stopper to make room for Kobel. Kepa has been preferred between the sticks over Mendy this season due to injury, but he wouldn’t want to make way for Kobel. Neither player wants added competition.

However, Manchester United could scupper any potential deal as the report says they are showing an interest in the 25-year-old. David De Gea is out of contract this summer and will have to take a paycut to stay at the club, so there is some uncertainty surrounding his future.

It can’t be denied Kobel would be a great replacement for the Spanish international, but United surely wouldn’t make an official move until they’ve clarified whether De Gea will commit beyond 2023.

Dortmund paid around €15m (£13.2m) for Kobel, but Sport 1 says his value has risen to at least €40m (£35m). And given the Swiss international is one of the best goalkeepers in the league, not least having three-and-a-half years remaining on his deal at Signal Iduna Park, he might be worth even more money to BVB.

United have Jack Butland and Tom Heaton in reserve should De Gea leave the club, but Erik ten Hag may not trust the pair enough to challenge on all fronts next season. Chelsea and Man Utd may be looking at Kobel, but neither side has a fervent need for him just yet.