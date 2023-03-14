Chelsea will definitely sign Christopher Nkunku this summer

According to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea will definitely sign RB Leipzig playmaker Christopher Nkunku this summer.

The London giants finalised the transfer of the Frenchman in December but they have yet to make a formal announcement over an agreement with Leipzig.

As per Plettenberg, the 25-year-old’s move to Chelsea is already done and the club’s performances this season won’t have any impact on the expected transfer.

The journalist added that there is no exit option for the player. The £53 million deal is likely to be announced by Chelsea following the end of the campaign.

Plettenberg wrote on Twitter: “He will definitely join #CFC after this season confirmed. Regardless of Chelseas performance this season. No exit option for the player. It’s all done. Long-term contract. Around €60m transfer fee. Official announcement probably after this season.”

Quality

Nkunku suffered a knee injury in training with France before the World Cup and as a result, he was forced to withdraw from the 26-man squad in the lead-up to the tournament.

The attacker recently returned to first-team action for Leipzig after a successful recovery but only played a few games before picking up a fresh thigh injury at Borussia Dortmund.

Hence, Chelsea fans won’t be able to watch in action against Manchester City this evening but he should be a hugely important player for them next season with his creativity.

Despite his injury concerns this season, Nkunku has scored 17 goals and provided 5 assists. The Frenchman can play anywhere in attack and already looks a fantastic buy for Chelsea.

The London giants strengthened their frontline with Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix (loan) in January and they are likely to consider a permanent bid for the latter.

With Nkunku and possibly another marquee striker joining them this summer, they could have one of the best young attacks in world football for Graham Potter to manage next season.