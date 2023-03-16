Man Utd plot swap deal to sign Chelsea target Dumfries

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a surprising swap deal, involving Victor Lindelof, to sign Chelsea target and Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries in the summer, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils have been looking for a new right-back since the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager and Dumfries has been touted as a serious target for several months.

However, following Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s resurgence, it was thought that the record Premier League champions had changed their stance regarding purchasing a new right-back.

But, it appears they remain keen on strengthening the right side of the defence and want to bolster that position by bringing in the Inter star in the summer.

According to the report by Football Insider, Manchester United are contemplating a ‘sensational’ swap deal, including Lindelof – who has been linked with a move to the Nerazzurri in recent weeks – in a part-exchange deal, to secure Dumfries’ signature at the end of this season.

The report further claims that Ten Hag is a big fan of his compatriot. So, Man Utd could make a concrete approach to sign the Dutchman ahead of the summer window.

Battle

However, Man Utd are set to face tough competition in getting any potential deal done for Dumfries as English rivals Chelsea are also looking to lure the defender away from Giuseppe Meazza.

It has been suggested that Inter are in financial difficulties so they are looking to balance their books by cashing in on some of their most valuable assets and Dumfries could be shown the exit door at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, having already got Diogo Dalot and Wan-Bissaka in the squad, United don’t need more additions in the right fullback area unless a player is sold.

On the other hand, Chelsea also have enough resources in their right wing-back position after signing Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyonnais. So, they don’t need more investment in that area in the upcoming transfer window.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether Manchester United or Chelsea will formalise their interest in purchasing Dumfries – valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt – if he ends up leaving Inter at the end of this season.