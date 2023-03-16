Liverpool join Arsenal in the race to sign Julian Brandt

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt in the summer, as per 90min.

The 26-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and is yet to sign an extension with Edin Terzic’s side. So, the German international’s future with BVB is currently hanging in the balance and Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal are looking to take advantage of this situation.

According to the report by 90min, Dortmund are confident of keeping hold of Brandt beyond this season and have already opened negotiations with the player over a possible new long-term deal. But, Liverpool haven’t been put off by that and have been monitoring the midfielder ahead of a potential summer move.

However, the report says that purchasing Brandt won’t be straightforward for Jurgen Klopp’s side as the Premier League leaders Arsenal are also eyeing a move for the German.

If the Dortmund man doesn’t sign a renewal over the coming months then a summer move could be on the cards and the player has previously expressed his desire of playing in the Premier League.

Battle

Liverpool are reportedly looking for a midfield overhaul and have been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window. Jude Bellingham has been mentioned as their priority target but, it appears Brandt is also on their radar.

The Merseyside club lack creativity in their midfield department and Thiago Alcántara was signed to address that issue. But, the Spaniard has been struggling with his injury problems this season so adding a new midfielder would be a wise decision and Brandt could be a shrewd acquisition.

The Dortmund man is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency of creating chances for the attacking players and also can chip in with some important goals. He possesses the necessary attributes to play in any elite team around the world so, he would be a very good acquisition for both Liverpool and Arsenal if either team can get this deal done.

However, Arsenal are currently well-stocked in their attacking midfield department, given they already have Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira in the squad. So, they don’t need more additions in that position.

Therefore, Liverpool would be a better-suited destination for Brandt – valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt – over Arsenal if he were to leave Dortmund at the end of this season.