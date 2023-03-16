Liverpool have genuine interest in signing Josko Gvardiol

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool have a genuine interest in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol but will face plenty of competition this summer.

The Croatian is one of the best central defenders in world football and he is likely to attract plenty of offers when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs has now revealed that Liverpool hold a ‘genuine interest’ in signing the 21-year-old but they are not alone in the pursuit of the player.

The journalist added that the main challenge for all suitors will be the price, considering Gvardiola’s release clause does not become active until the end of next season.

He said: “Josko Gvardiol will be in demand. He is an elite level centre-back and Liverpool are one of the clubs with a genuine interest. The challenge for all suitors will be the price.” “There is a release clause that kicks in next year, but if anything happens this summer, negotiation will be needed. Liverpool will be looking to add to their central defence, so Gvardiol is a target that is very possible. But there is plenty of other interest, of course.”

World-class potential

Gvardiol is currently protected by a £97 million release clause in his Leipzig contract, according to The Athletic but that does not become active until the summer of 2024.

Hence, Leipzig are in a strong position to negotiate this summer and they could look for a much higher fee than the buy-out clause to part ways with the central defender.

Whether Liverpool are prepared to enter the bidding battle is left to be seen. The Merseyside giants are also interested in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham this summer.

The club may have to pay over £100 million to prise away the youngster and this could have a direct impact in the pursuit of Gvardiol. The hierarchy may not pay over the odds for both.

If Liverpool were to join Gvardiol, he could adapt within a short period. The Croatian has been playing for Leipzig who tend to operate with a high tempo in the Bundesliga.

Gvardiol is a strong distributor with good concentration in the box. He likes to make clearances and would fit in perfectly alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence.