Man Utd and Liverpool eyeing Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga

ESPN has revealed that Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga but they’ll face competition from Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen this summer and Veiga has emerged as a potential target for the Dutchman. With eight goals and three assists to his name from 24 appearances in La Liga, it is clear to see why United are looking at him.

However, Man Utd will face competition for his signature as rivals Liverpool are also keen. ESPN claims that the Reds have commissioned reports on Veiga’s sporting and personal life as they eye a potential move.

Both Liverpool and United have been linked with Jude Bellingham but Veiga could be a low-cost alternative for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Dortmund could demand a fee in excess of €100 million for the Englishman, whose contract at Signa Iduna park runs out in 2025.

Several clubs have been tracking Veiga as the likes of Newcastle United, AC Milan, and Napoli are also following the Spaniard’s progress. Leeds United and Bournemouth also tried to sign him in January as per the report.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have also been linked with Veiga. Los Blancos have denied any approaches for the 24-year-old but are keeping tabs on his development.

Celta have been trying to renew Veiga’s contract in an attempt to increase his release clause from £35 million. The midfielder’s current deal expires in 2026 and is unlikely to accept a new deal at Estadio de Balaidos.

Our View

Manchester United are looking to increase their midfield depth so it makes sense for them to be looking at Veiga. The same goes for Liverpool as well, with Jurgen Klopp’s midfield of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and James Milner approaching the end of a dominant cycle.

Veiga could be an interesting option in the summer window but more teams are expected to join the list of potential suitors so the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool will face a fierce battle.