Man Utd in battle with Chelsea over Vlahovic’s signature

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a summer swoop for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic but Chelsea are planning to thwart any potential deal, as per the CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

Despite purchasing Wout Weghorst on a temporary loan deal this January, it has widely been suggested that the Red Devils are keen on purchasing a new prolific centre-forward to strengthen their attack for next season.

Man Utd have been linked with several options ahead of the summer window with Vlahovic being among them. But, it has been suggested that Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are top of Erik ten Hag’s wishlist.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs has said that although Manchester United may struggle to broker a deal for Kane this summer, signing Osimhen is a ‘very realistic possibility’. But, Jacobs says that there is a ‘real opportunity’ to secure Vlahovic’s service next summer so, United could intensify their efforts to purchase him at the end of this season.

However, the journalist claims that the record Premier League champions are set to face a stern challenge from Chelsea in signing the highly talented forward as they are also plotting a swoop for the Juve hitman.

Battle

Jacobs said:

“I think Harry Kane to Manchester United has always been premature. Victor Osimhen is a very realistic possibility. Don’t rule out a move for Dusan Vlahovic as well because there’s a real opportunity to sign him this summer, as I revealed last year. Manchester United and Chelsea are two clubs that have looked at Vlahovic.”

Despite spending more than £500m over the last two transfer windows, Chelsea are yet to address their number nine issue. So, they are expected to go for a marquee striker in the summer with Vlahovic emerging as a potential target.

It has been reported that Juventus could let their star man leave if they receive an offer of around £70m that they spent for him last year. So, United or Chelsea will have to dig deep to secure the Serbian’s signature in the summer.

However, Vlahovic has reportedly been impressed by Ten Hag’s impact on Man Utd this season, so he wants to play under the Dutch boss at Old Trafford. Therefore, Man Utd would be in an advantageous position over Chelsea to lure Vlahovic away from the Allianz Stadium next summer.

In addition, Man Utd are currently better placed than Chelsea to qualify for the Champions League next season. And that could help the Red Devils to persuade the 23-year-old to join the club and beat the Blues in this race if they go head-to-head against each other for this deal in the summer.