Tottenham eye summer move for Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Stuttgart full-back Borna Sosa in the summer transfer window, according to SportBILD via Sport Witness.

The online news portal claims the 25-year-old wants a move at the end of the season after years of being linked with a transfer and Spurs have identified him as a potential target.

Antonio Conte has one of the weakest defence’s in the top half of the division this season, conceding 37 goals in 27 games, and they will need to shore up the defence if they have any ambitions of fighting for trophies in future.

The North Londoners have already strengthen the right wing-back position after signing Pedro Porro in January. After a slow start to life in the Premier League, he has impressed in recent games.

Porro has racked up six appearances so far and registered one assist in all competitions for Tottenham as they lie fourth in the league table with 48 points after 27 matches played so far.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of centre-backs including Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi Evan Ndicka, and Robin Koch, however, it seems a new left-back is also on the agenda as Conte looks to beef up his defensive options.

Provide depth

Ivan Perisic and Ben Davies have been sharing the duties in the left wing-back position lately but neither are long-term solutions. Ryan Sessegnon hasn’t nailed down a starting spot while Sergio Reguilon was sent out on loan to Atletico Madrid last summer.

Tottenham clearly need a new left wing-back to compliment Conte’s system and it seems they have identified Sosa as a potential target ahead of the summer window.

However, according to SportBILD, Tottenham will face competition for Sosa’s signature from Sevilla and Real Sociedad, who are also interested in signing the Croatian star.

He has been regarded as one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga since moving to Stuttgart from Dinamo Zagreb in 2018. He has racked up 101 appearances, scored five times, and provided 32 appearances across all competitions.

This season, Sosa, who is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, has played 18 games in all competitions and made 11 goal contributions as Stuttgart languish in the relegation zone with 20 points after 24 matches played so far.

If Spurs could pull this deal through, he could be a solid signing for the Londoners and provide Conte with a long-term solution to his problem at left-back.

Read more: Report: Tottenham eye swoop for £16m Premier League star