Tottenham eye summer move for Leeds’ Robin Koch

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Leeds United defender Robin Koch in the summer transfer window.

Koch’s contract with The Peacocks will expire in less than 18 months’ time with talks reportedly ongoing over a new deal, but with little progress as yet, it has opened the door for Spurs to make a move at the end of the season.

The online news portal claims Tottenham have made their interest in Koch known but will face stiff competition for the German defender’s signature from Newcastle United and RB Leipzig.

The North Londoners have been linked with a host of defenders including Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger, Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi as well as Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, however, Koch is now also on Spurs’ radar.

Tottenham have struggled defensively this season, conceding a whopping 37 goals in 27 appearances in the Premier League as they lie fourth on the standings with 48 points so far.

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie is still attracting interest from Tottenham, who wanted to sign him in January but a deal could not materialise.

Spurs signed Clement Lenglet last summer on a season-long loan deal and has impressed so far at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, racking up 26 appearances and making three goal contributions. It is believed that Tottenham could enter talks with Barcelona over a permanent deal for the France international in the summer.

Reinforcement

Antonio Conte is usually known for his defensive acumen but the Italian has struggled to build a formidable defensive unit at Tottenham. Conte wants to shore up his leaky defence and has identified Koch as a potential target.

Koch joined Leeds United from Freiburg ahead of their return to the Premier League in 2020. He has since been a mainstay in the heart of defence at Elland Road.

He has made 66 appearances for Leeds United across all competitions, however, he is yet to find the back of the net for the Premier League side. This season, he has featured in 28 matches in all competitions as Leeds languish 19th in the table with 23 points.

If Leeds get relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season, it is likely the 26-year-old, who is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt could be sold and Tottenham are eyeing a move for the defender.

