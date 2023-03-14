Tottenham in battle with Liverpool over Brozovic’s signature

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in the summer but Liverpool could scupper any potential deal, as per the Italian outlet Inter Live.

The midfielder has been the mainstay of the Nerazzurri’s success over the last few campaigns, helping his side in winning the Scudetto and Coppa Italia.

However, the 30-year-old has struggled to showcase his best this season owing to injury issues and as a consequence of that, he has lost his place in Simone Inzaghi’s starting eleven.

According to the report by Inter Live, Brozovic, who is valued at around £26m by Inter, could leave Inzaghi’s side in the summer. Tottenham are showing the most interest in purchasing the midfielder and could formalise their pursuit – especially if Antonio Conte remains as manager.

The report further claims that Spurs could offer Inter Tanguy Ndombele, who is currently out on a season-long loan at Napoli, in a part-exchange deal to lure Brozovic from the Serie A giants.

Battle

However, signing Brozovic won’t be easy for Tottenham as English rivals Liverpool are also keen with Jurgen Klopp a long-term admirer of the Croatia international.

It was suggested that the Reds were interested in signing the midfielder in January, but they never made a concrete approach to get the deal done. However, with the Merseyside club planning for a midfield revamp in the summer, they could now reignite their interest in signing the Nerazzurri man if he becomes available.

Should Tottenham or Liverpool manage to purchase a player of Brozovic’s quality for the reported £26m fee then that would be a bargain deal, bearing in mind he still has three and a half years left in his current contract.

The 30-year-old is a deep-lying playmaker who is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, can contribute in both ends of the pitch and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance. So, he would be a very good signing and would certainly strengthen the Reds’ or the Lilywhites’ midfield if he were to join either club.

However, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Tottenham will formalise their interest in signing Brozovic if he ends up leaving Giuseppe Meazza at the end of this campaign.