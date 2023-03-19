Chelsea join race to sign Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier

Chelsea are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Blues’ spending spree is expected to continue at the end of the season despite splashing around £600m in the previous two transfer windows following the signings of players such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez.

The online news portal claims Graham Potter has informed the Chelsea board that he would like a new goalkeeper in the summer and has identified Meslier as a potential target.

Edouard Mendy has been told he can leave Chelsea this summer as the club looks to cut the number of players in Potter’s squad after heavy investment last summer and in January, according to the Mirror.

The Senegal international has fallen down the pecking order since Potter’s arrival with Kepa Arrizabalaga now the club’s No.1 shot-stopper, and the Blues are ready to listen to offers for him this summer.

The 30-year-old has less than 18 months left on his current contract with the West Londoners, having joined them from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes in 2020. In his debut season, he kept 16 clean sheets in the Premier League and equalled the record for the cleanest sheets in a UEFA Champions League season with nine. He also kept another clean sheet in the final to help Chelsea win their second trophy.

This season, Mendy has made only 11 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea due to persistent injuries and poor form and he is now expected to head for the exit door with Meslier lined-up as a potential replacement.

Reinforcement

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are willing to sell Meslier for £30m in the summer if any club wishes to bid for the Frenchman -who has cemented himself as the club’s No.1 keeper in the past two seasons.

It is believed that Potter’s side sees Meslier as one of the cheaper options on their shopping list if The Whites were demoted to the Championship. He has been ever-present for Elland Road this season, racking up 30 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea will face stiff competition for his signature as the report says Tottenham are also hoping to sign Meslier at the end of the season. Tottenham are interested in signing the France international as a possible replacement for club captain Hugo Lloris.

However, Football Insider suggests that Chelsea are ready to use their financial muscle to out-bid Spurs in order to secure the keepers’ signature.

