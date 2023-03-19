[Teams] Man Utd vs Fulham: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup when they take on Fulham at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag has made some changes from the side that beat Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday night but David de Gea is among the players who keeps his place. The Spaniard starts between the sticks once again today.

Raphael Varane isn’t included in the squad so Harry Maguire partners Lisandro Martinez in the middle of Man Utd’s back four. Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back so Diogo Dalot has to settle for a place on the bench. Luke Shaw is recalled after a rest on Thursday night so Tyrell Malacia makes way to the subs bench today.

Casemiro begins his latest suspension so Marcel Sabitzer comes into the midfield while Scott McTominay is also recalled with Fred dropping out. Bruno Fernandes has been virtually ever present for Man Utd this season and the Portuguese international lines-up in midfield again this afternoon.

Marcus Rashford was on the score-sheet once again during the win over Betis and the England international starts on the left flank today. Jadon Sancho is recalled to start on the right side of attack so youngster Facundo Pellistri drops out after making a rare appearance against Betis.

Wout Weghorst leads the line up front once again for United in the continued absence of Anthony Martial while Antony returns to the squad after injury as he’s named among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Sabitzer, McTominay, Sancho, Bruno, Rashford, Weghorst.

Subs: Butland, Dalot, Lindelof, Malacia, Fred, Mainoo, Pellistri, Antony, Elanga

Fulham

Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Andreas, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Willian

Subs: Rodak, Tosin, Cedric, Lukic, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, James, Vinicius