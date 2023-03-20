Chelsea eye summer move for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana in the summer transfer window, according to InterLive via Fichajes.

Graham Potter wants to bolster the goalkeeper position in his squad and has identified the former Cameroon international as a potential target following the uncertainty surrounding Edouard Mendy’s future.

The online news portal claims the Blues are keen on replacing the outgoing Mendy with Onana following his inspired performances for Serie A giants Inter Milan this season.

Onana put up a masterful display for the Nerazzurris as they reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in more than a decade following a goalless draw at FC Porto – which took them through 1-0 on aggregate last Tuesday.

He has been ever-present in this season’s Europe topflight competition, keeping five clean sheets in eight appearances. Inter will face Benfica in a two-legged tie as they hope to make it into the semi-finals.

Prior to moving to Italy in 2022, Onana was one of the best goalkeepers in the Netherlands for Eredivisie side Ajax where he racked up 214 appearances and kept 85 clean sheets. He helped the club win the Eredivisie title, KNVB Cup, Johan Cruyff Shield as well as finishing as UEFA Europa League runner-up.

At Inter, Onana has featured in 28 games in all competitions and kept 14 clean sheets in the process this term.

Replacement

Chelsea have been linked with a host of goalkeepers including Premier League trio David Raya, Illan Meslier, and Jordan Pickford, however, the West Londoners have identified Onana as a prime target.

According to InterLive, via Fichajes, Chelsea are ready to offer Mendy plus cash in exchange for Onana’s signature this summer as they look to tempt Inter into a deal.

Mendy has been hampered by injuries this term, making only 11 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea and he has been tipped to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old was revered as one of the best goalkeepers in the world when he joined the Blues from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes in 2020. He kept an impressive 16 clean sheets in the Premier League and equalled the record for the most clean sheets in a UEFA Champions League season with nine in his debut season as they won their second European Cup.

The Senegal international has been linked with a move to rivals Tottenham, who are also looking to replace club captain Hugo Lloris at the end of the season.

Onana is valued at just £12m Transfermarkt, however, the Blues would have to pay more to get their man in the summer with several clubs monitoring the situation.

